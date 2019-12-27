Things to do today in London: Friday December 27 2019

The limbo period between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve is always a tricky one. This year, break out of the funk by perusing the Museum of Architecture Gingerbread City, taking a wander through the illuminated Kew Gardens or take in the picture-perfect Eccleston Yards installation.

The Southbank Centre is back with its annual winter transformation, with an extensive festival programme for all the family. Head to the riverside venue for festive treats from the marketplace, electric comedy and cabaret shows and more.

Southbank Centre. Tube: Waterloo. Until Jan 26. Mixture of free and costed events.

It’s technically still the Christmas break so it’s only right to reserve your place for a stage adaptation of CS Lewis’s magical snowy fantasy. Make your way to the Bridge Theatre to see Narnia brought to life before your very eyes.

Bridge Theatre. Tube: London Bridge. Until Feb 2. From £18.75.



This Christmas, the grandeur of Somerset House is filled with impressive dough masterpieces all around the theme of ‘transport’. Take a wander through this imaginary city made of biscuit-y creations and if you want to take things up a level, there are gingerbread house making workshops available from £35.

Somerset House. Tube: Temple. Until Jan 5. From £9.

Being a botanical haven isn’t all that Kew Gardens is – during the festive season, it undergoes an illuminating makeover with its most recognisable buildings aglow with lights. Take in the Tunnel of Light, spiral tree installations and singing holly bushes alongside festive shopping and mulled wine that will warm your bones.

Kew Gardens. Tube: Kew Gardens. Until Jan 5. From £18.

If you’re bored of the standard festive lights, then wander down to Belgravia’s Eccleston Yards for the ‘Wave’ installation by artist collective Squidsoup. Made up of 500 colourful suspended orbs, it’s a great reason to finally get out of the house, plus it makes for top Instagram content.

Eccleston Yards. Tube: Victoria. Until Jan 11. Free

Find even more top things to do today in London, as selected by Time Out editors.

Get more London events delivered direct to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.