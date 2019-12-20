Things to do today in London: Saturday December 21 2019

Still got half of your Christmas shopping to do and have no idea where to start? Never fear! You can pick up a few truly special last-minute pressies this Saturday at a festive version of Queer Fayre, or a socially conscious pop-up shop from dungaree purveyors Lucy & Yak. And loads of fun festive activities as a reward once you’re finally finished!

Head to the RAH for a proper fancy singalong accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The Royal Choral Society and National Youth Choir of Great Britain will be taking on traditional carols and modern arrangements, so expect something pretty special.

Royal Albert Hall. Tube: South Kensington. Until Tue Dec 24. From £20.

Shop for gifts for your LGBTQ+ friends at Queer Fayre’s Christmas extravaganza. Browse jewellery, zines, festive fetishwear and arts and crafts all made by queer creatives, while sipping on a complimentary mulled wine.

Colours Hoxton. Tube: Old St. Until Sun Dec 22. £3-£5.



Richmond Park teams up with Operation Centaur to run carriage rides drawn by majestic shire horses. Snuggle up in a blanket and clip-clop your way around the park while sipping on sloe gin and eating mince pies, all while raising money for equine therapy services.

Richmond Park. Tube: Richmond. Until Jan 5. £140.

Check out this socially conscious pop-up inside Old Street station, where you’ll find a sock brand that donates pairs to the homeless, candles whose proceeds go to domestic violence charities and rails of bright, comfy organic cotton dungas from Lucy & Yak.

Unit 2. Tube: Old St. Sat Dec 21. Free.

Head to Wembley to experience this unique festive trail of immersive light installations, featuring London’s biggest LED Christmas tree, a flock of digital birds and Sonic Runway, a 100-metre long light corridor last seen at Burning Man.

Wembley Park. Tube: Wembley Park. Until Jan 3. Free.

