Things to do today in London: Saturday December 7 2019

Christmas party season is in full swing, but if the prospect of cheap mulled wine, Michael Bublé and small talk with some dude from Finance doesn’t fill you with festive cheer, check out some of the weird and wonderful Christmas activities taking place this Saturday instead. First up, an all-night skateathon!

Calling all night owls and insomniacs. Somerset House is opening its ice rink for an all-night skateathon. Tickets include an hour of skating between 11pm and 7am and access to its ‘24/7’ exhibition.

Somerset House. Tube: Temple. Sat Dec 7. £8.

A booze-filled Christmas party from Hop Stuff Brewery featuring local brewers, street food stalls and live music, all in aid of local homeless charity 999 Club.

Taproom SE8. Deptford rail. Sat Dec 7. Free.



Pick up handmade Christmas cards and one-of-a-kind gifts at this festive market, where there’ll also be carol singing, mulled wine, games and a raffle with prizes from the likes of The Science Museum and Ottolenghi.

Spitalfields City Farm. Shoreditch High St Overground. Sat Dec 7. Free.



A festive edition of London’s only dedicated Cher appreciation night. Expect drag, comedy, lip-syncing, feminist performance art and burlesque, all culminating in a Cher-themed disco, obvs.

Old Nun’s Head. Nunhead rail. Sat Dec 7. £10.



Watch festive fancy dress-clad teams navigate an assault course while trying not to drop a plate of Christmas pudding at this charity fun run raising funds for Cancer Research UK.

Covent Garden West Piazza. Tube: Covent Garden. Sat Dec 7. Free.

