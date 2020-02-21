Things to do today in London: Saturday February 22 2020

Awards season might be over, but there’s still plenty to get excited about this weekend, from talks and masterclasses at BFI’s festival for young film buffs to a spooky screening in a church.

The BFI’s festival for young filmmakers returns for its thirteenth year, with a jam-packed schedule of masterclasses, talks and screenings for 16-25-year-olds interested in a career in the film industry. Saturday’s highlights include a keynote from playwright Theresa Ikoko and a round table for budding producers.

BFI Southbank. Tube: Waterloo. Until Sun Feb 23. From £5.

Take a tour of toppings at this cheesy festival where some of the UK’s favourite pizza joints will be peddling limited-edition collaborations. Enjoy a free pint and bargain slices from the likes of Wandercrust, Made of Dough, Fundi and Brindisa, with pizza toss, gin bingo and a pizza box caricaturist to keep you entertained.

Hawker House. Rotherhithe Overground. Sat Feb 22. £10.



Sample suds from a host of local and national breweries at this pint-filled Peckham festival. South-east London stalwarts Brick Brewery, Brew by Numbers and Affinity Brew Co will be in attendance, with live music, street food stalls and talks for the proper beer geeks. Hoppy days!

Copeland Park. Peckham Rye Overground. Sat Feb 22. £35.



Check out collections from more than 70 different publishers at this all-day market from the Poetry Society. Featuring a host of big-name publishers alongside small independent presses there’s something for everyone, whether you prefer Shakespeare's ‘Tempest’ or Kate Tempest.

Conway Hall. Tube: Holborn. Sat Feb 22. Free.



Join Collective Cinema for this screening of ‘Dracula’-inspired 1920s German expressionist horror film ‘Nosferatu’, featuring atmospheric live music and a wine-tasting to get you in the mood for some blood-sucking spooks.

St Augustine’s Church. Honor Oak Park Overground. Sat Feb 22. £10.



