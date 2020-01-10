Things to do today in London: Saturday January 11 2020

Whether you’ve promised to be less wasteful, get more exercise or donate to charity, there’s plenty to help you get going with your new year’s resolutions this Saturday, from a yoga brunch to an eco-friendly clothes swap and an event collecting warm items for London’s homeless.

Can't wait for the next season of ‘Glow’ to drop on Netflix? Check out some fierce, feminist lady wrestling IRL at this evening of death-defying, jaw-dropping action hosted by women’s wrestling group Eve.

229 The Venue. Tube: Regent’s Park. Sat Jan 11. £20.

Visit Tintype gallery to see eight newly commissioned films inspired by Essex Road. Screened seven days a week on a loop between 5pm and 11pm, each film at five minutes or shorter draws on the rich cultural history of the mile-long Islington street.

Tintype. Essex Rd rail. Until Feb 9. Free.

Check out one of the various performances over the first weekend of this month-long festival of visual theatre, encompassing mime, mask work, acrobatics, circus skills, animation and puppetry. Leave your preconceptions (and your voice) at the door!

Various venues. Until Feb 2. From £12.

Vowed to get more exercise in 2020? Ease into your new regime at this yoga session soundtracked by disco classics, followed by bottomless brunch. Don’t go easy on the glitter: there’s a prize for the best dressed. Namaste indeed.

Boulevard Theatre. Tube: Piccadilly Circus. Sat Jan 11. £40.

Get clued up about contemporary dance with a visit to the UK’s biggest festival of choreography. Tonight, you can see ‘dreamlike multimedia circus’ performance ‘Space’, created by dancers Frankie Thompson and Luke Howarth.

The Place. Tube: Euston. Until Feb 21. Prices vary.

