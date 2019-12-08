Things to do today in London: Sunday December 8 2019

Christmas can put something of a strain on the old purse strings; fortunately, there are plenty of cheap and cheerful winter activities to take part in this Sunday, from browsing festive markets to a canine-themed Christmas gathering.

A Santa-themed fancy dress fun run raising funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital. There’ll be a brass band and a choir, face-painters and a photo booth to entertain spectators, while participants are treated to mince pies and mulled wine at the finish line.

Brockwell Park. Herne Hill rail. Sun Dec 8. £22.

Nearly a hundred makers including current students, graduates and established ceramicists will be selling their creations at this fair. From lamps and tableware to vases and sculptures, it’s a great place to pick up some unique Christmas gifts.

Rich Mix. Shoreditch High St Overground. Sun Dec 8. £1.



Get overloaded with cuteness at this attempt to break the world record for the biggest gathering of dogs and people in Christmas knitwear. There’ll also be hay-bale racing, a tombola and carol-singing from The Chelsea Pensioners, all in aid of Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day.

Battersea Park. Battersea Park Overground. Sun Dec 8. Free.



South London’s fancy art deco mansion will be bathed in illuminations for Christmas. Walk down a mirrorball alley, get lost in a maze of light and see fountains in the ancient moat lit up in colourful hues.

Eltham Palace. Eltham rail. Until Dec 22. £12-£14.



Rummage through tons of unusual jumble at this sale of all things goth, metal, cyber and punk. The bar will also be open with DJs spinning a soundtrack to your Sunday afternoon.

The Dome. Tube: Tufnell Park. Sun Dec 8. £1.



Find even more top things to do today in London, as selected by Time Out editors.

Get more London events delivered direct to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.