Things to do today in London: Sunday February 2 2020

February has arrived, and with it two eagerly anticipated sporting fixtures involving oddly shaped balls. Watch both Six Nations or the Super Bowl in style this Sunday at a boozy brunch screening or a scenic all-night viewing party.

Touchdown at Skylight for this raucous viewing party featuring pre-game DJs, street-food, table hockey, ping-pong and special games throughout the night, with fantastic views from the rooftop bar, which is open until 11pm.

Skylight. Shadwell overground. Sun Feb 2. £5.

Scared of clowns? Best steer clear of Haggerston this Sunday, when dozens of them will be descending on All Saints Church for this annual service honouring the King of Clowns, Joseph Grimaldi. Or arrive early if you want to grab a pew for this surreal spectacle.

All Saints Church. Haggerston overground. Sun Feb 2. Free.

Line your stomach with brunch food as you watch the rugby on the widescreen with an endless supply of beer and Bloody Marys at this live screening in Bermondsey. The pub has taken the odd choice of rewarding the organiser of each group, so if there’s more than eight of you, the so-called ‘Captain’ goes free for brunch.

Tanner & Co. Tube: London Bridge. Until Mar 14. £42.50.

Obsessed with your plant babies but keep killing them? Become a less neglectful parent at this green-fingered course where you'll learn how to pot, water, feed and position your green children to keep them happy.

Battersea Flower Station. Clapham Junction overground. Sun Feb 2. £25.



Pick up an extra special Valentine's gift for your lover at this pop-up from Torture Garden, where 40 independent makers showcasing handmade sensual products from lingerie to latex. Far more interesting than flowers and chocolate.

For Your Eyes Only. Tube: Old Street. Sun Feb 2. £7.

Find even more top things to do today in London, as selected by Time Out editors.

