Things to do today in London: Sunday February 9 2020

Valentine’s Day might not be until next week but there are plenty of ways to treat that special someone (or yourself) this Sunday, from a National Pizza Day giveaway to a houseplant gift shop and a pup party for your cockapoo boo.

Good boys and girls (and their non-canine buddies) are invited to this Valentine-themed gathering of the capital’s cockapoos for pupcakes, pawsecco and delicious doggy treats. Unaccompanied humans are allowed in too, at a little extra cost.

The Allegory. Old St tube. Sun Feb 9. From £10.

Pick up vintage dresses, antique homeware and bargain creations from local makers at this monthly pop-up market. There’ll also be homemade grub to sample and DJs spinning swinging tunes as you browse.

Abney Public Hall. Stoke Newington Overground. Sat Feb 8-Sun Feb 9. Free.



Pick out a unique Valentine’s gift for your lover at this Hackney Flea Market x DIY Art Shop collab, where you can pair a jazzy handmade pot with the perfect plant for the ultimate millennial declaration of love.

DIY Art Shop, 129 Shacklewell Lane. Dalston Kingsland Overground. Sat Feb 8-Sun Feb 9. Free.

Catford fave Ninth Life is celebrating its first anniversary with an extravagant birthday bash featuring live music, DJs, spoken word, fire performances, graffiti and scratch DJ workshops, as well as plenty of yummy food and craft beer.

Ninth Life. Catford Bridge rail. Until Sun Feb 9. Free.



Grab a slice of the action on National Pizza Day, which Black Garlic is celebrating by collabing with legendary London pizza joints Roma Pizza, Radio Alice and The Dough Shack. All three will be offering free garlicky pie to early birds at each of their locations, so you can sample some of the best slices in town for no dough! Best enjoyed with a side of cheesy puns.

Various venues. Sun Feb 9. Free.



Find even more top things to do today in London, as selected by Time Out editors.

