Things to do today in London: Thursday September 19 2019

By Angela Hui Posted: Thursday September 19 2019, 10:48am

Tucker Images

Thursday’s the new Friday, or so they say. It’s the day of the week where you can toast to the (almost) end of the week and sleepwalk through Friday. Kickstart the weekend festivities a day early with these five top-notch things to do today in London.

1. Bloody Funny Comedy

Prepare to leak out loud at this charity comedy night about menstruation. Starring an all-female comedy line-up including the likes of Felicity Ward, Josie Long, Sophie Duker and more. All proceeds raised go towards Bloody Good Period, an organisation aiming to tackle period poverty in the UK.
Union Chapel, Islington. From 6.30pm. Tickets from £25. Book tickets here.

2. ‘Illuminated River’ Tours

Tonight’s your last chance to whizz down the River Thames on a boat and see the newly lit bridge installations up close. Part of the major ‘Illuminated River’ art project, which sees all 15 crossings from Tower Bridge to Albert Bridge shine bright and give the capital a gleaming new look.
Tower Millennium Pier. Tower Hill. 9pm-9.45pm. £6. Book tickets here.

3. London Design Fair

Whether you want inspiration for an eco-friendly home or hunting down indie home items that you can actually take home, head to this annual fair that’s part of the London Design Festival to find all sorts of furniture, lighting, cute craft touches and more.
Old Truman Brewery, Shoreditch High St. From 10am. £15. 

4. Urban Food Fortnight

Want some food for thought? Celebrate London’s homegrown and homemade food scene at one of the events happening all over the capital. Bringing together local supper clubs, food-waste cooking classes, kombucha-making workshops and all things delicious. 
Various London venues. Prices vary. Check schedule here. 

5. ‘Peep Show’ Pub Quiz

Sound the truck horns because it’s time to put your El Dude Brothers knowledge to the test. Show your worth at this ‘Peep Show’ pub quiz, gather the rest of the Dobby fanclub and you could win yourselves a big bar tab. 
Old Queen’s Head, Highbury & Islington. From 7.30pm. £3 per person.

