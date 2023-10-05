This architectural masterpiece in west London is now on Airbnb

Walmer Yard was designed by one of the world’s most celebrated architects – and you’ll soon be able to stay in it

From the Barbican and Shard to the Royal Courts of Justice, London’s full of architectural masterpieces. But how many can you properly explore? Well, not many. Unless you happen to be minted, work in a very luxurious office or you’re making the most of (the admittedly marvellous) Open House festival, precious few are even open to the public.

But now one of London’s finest architectural gems is not only opening to the public but letting you stay in it. Walmer Yard, an extremely swish home in Holland Park designed by celebrated architect Peter Salter, is soon going to be rented out on Airbnb.

Walmer Yard is apparently known for the use of natural materials in its design. The entire project involves four homes centred around a timber-clad courtyard, and it won the Royal Institute of British Architects’ London Award in 2017.

In practical terms, Walmer Yard has three bedrooms, three-and-a-bit bathrooms and space for up to five guests. It’s also got a roof terrace which guests will have full access to throughout their stay.

The opening up of Walmer Yard is a collab between Airbnb and Open City, the charity behind Open House festival, and it’ll be hosted by the site’s developer Crispin Kelly.

Here are a few more pics of the place.

Photograph: Airbnb

Photograph: Airbnb

Photograph: Airbnb

There is, naturally, a bit of a catch to all this. Walmer Yard will only be open to one booking, which will take place on October 27 and 28 and cost £10.

In other words, this experience will likely be massively in-demand. Bookings will open on October 13 and they’ll be on a first-come, first-served basis. Find out more on the official listing here.

