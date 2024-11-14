This beloved London tourist attraction is being moved because people keep urinating on it

Sometimes, Londoners get nice things. But other times, those nice things have to be taken away because people keep peeing on them. Come on, guys.

The police box outside Earl’s Court station is to be moved because people keep using it as a public toilet. The box, which has been compared to Dr Who’s Tardis, has been outside the station for 30 years. But in a bid to stop the tourist attraction from being a piss box, Kensington and Chelsea council has announced it will relocate the police box to Hogarth Road.

Not surprisingly, locals aren’t over the moon about the news. One Dr Who fan who had once visited the Tardis told Metro it was a ‘shame’ to move it.

Another local shop owner said removing it could cause him to lose business. He said: ‘The box has been here a long time, it’s been a part of my working day for so long. It will be sad to see it go because it’s a tourist attraction – lots of people come here and take pictures outside of the police box. It brings more people to my store, because people come to the shop after seeing the box.

‘It’s not nice to see it go, the council shouldn’t be moving it, they should leave it. It brings people to Earl’s Court.’

According to the council’s plan, which is part of a wider regeneration of the area, the box is being moved due to ‘street urination’ and its ‘cramped setting.’ The council said the new location would make the box ‘more prominent’, while keeping it close to Earl’s Court.

The document proposing the move reads: ‘The police watchbox is a much loved and photographed feature of Earl’s Court. Its current location is squeezed in between the lampposts, the kiosk, and the busy main road and street urination occurs in the spaces between. It is a very cramped setting.

‘It is proposed to move it to the corner of Hogarth Road to make it more prominent and enhance its setting, while still keeping it close to the heart of Earl’s Court.’

