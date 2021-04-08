The Jellied Eel was a pop-up bar that popped up for a bit inside the legendary (and fully functioning) Walthamstow pie-and-mash shop, L Manze. It was so popular that it went proper permanent at the end of 2019! We gave it five stars! And then the world went to shit and they had to close immediately!

All is not lost, friends. From April 16 until May 16 The Jellied Eel, resplendent in its resurrection, will be hosted by Wood Street Studios (still in Walthamstow) every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. What a wonderful turn up for the books. Here’s the lowdown: backyard bar, pints on tap, some cocktails, nice lights, street food courtesy of Balkan barbecue bods The Lacy Nook. Looks good. Really good.

It'll be interesting to see where other bars that were forced to close manage to reappear this year. There's so much goodwill aimed at these places, it’s lovely to see them come back. What we’re saying is: do you have a big garden, and can the Cereal Killer Cafe lads set up shop in it?

Also, that pic at the top is from back in the day. The new one will look different. But there aren’t any photos yet. Use your imaginations.

Book a table for six by emailing bookings@thejelliedeel.com or just turn up and try your luck (lol).

