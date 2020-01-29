This event will give free emotional support to European Londoners affected by Brexit

It’s official: the UK is leaving the EU on January 31. And whether you’ve laughed, shrugged or cried your way through Brexit, one thing is certain: a lot of people are left wondering whether they can stay in the country.

Thankfully, the Mayor of London wants to support European Londoners. He’s inviting everyone to an evening of expert advice and emotional support – and it’s happening on the same day we’re scheduled to leave.

Called London is Open, the free event at City Hall will offer support from immigration lawyers and information on the EU Settlement Scheme.

What’s more, organisers are inviting anyone who wants to come together ‘in solidarity with European friends, neighbours and colleagues’. So good vibes all round.

There's also going to be access to emotional support at the event (sign us up), and they promise that everyone will get a free cuppa and a sweet treat. Because everyone knows tea makes you feel better, even Brexit tea.

London is Open - Supporting European Londoners through Brexit is on from January 31 from 5pm to 8pm, City Hall, The Queen's Walk, London, SE1 2AA. No booking required, although organisers advise getting there before 6pm for the main talk.

