Two London chippies have been shortlisted for ‘Takeaway of the Year’ at the 2025 National Fish and Chip Awards

Let us extend a huge, battered congrats to Brockley’s Rock in Brockley and Stones Fish and Chips in Acton – the only two London chippies to make the shortlist for Takeaway of the Year in the 2025 National Fish and Chip Awards.

Though the two London takeaways have made the final 40, they can't totally relax just yet. The list will be cut down to 20 and then 10, before the finals at the National Fish & Chip Awards ceremony on February 26 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.

The new winner will replace current Takeaway of the Year champ, Ship Deck in Caerphilly. And the shops won’t just be judged on how tasty their haddock is, but ‘industry awareness, product knowledge, environmental and sustainability best practice, employer responsibilities and customer service.’ So it doesn't matter how good their scraps are – they have to be nice people as well. Last year no London chippies featured in the National Fish and Chip Awards.

Organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers, also in the running are Kellaway’s Fish and Chips in Truro, The Hook of Clacton in Clacton-on-Sea, Newington Fish Bar in Ramsgate, Sea Salt + Sole in Aberdeen and Zero Plus Fish & Chips in Cardiff. For a full list of nominees visit the Fish and Chip Awards.

Speaking about the awards, President of the NFFF, Andrew Crook, says: ‘Fish and chips is such an iconic British staple and it takes huge amounts of skill and hard work to not only perfect the dish and other menu offerings but to also overcome challenges and sustain the business while keeping employees motivated and fulfilled. There’s a lot to it and each awards season we see greater depths of talent, expertise and business acumen and this trend has continued this year, too.’

Make ours a large chips with cod. Good luck to the London contenders!

