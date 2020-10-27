LondonChange city
scolt head
Photograph: Scolt Head

This Google doc of all the London pubs with heated gardens is spreading like wildfire

Send this list to 10 friends or be cursed by cold beer gardens forever

By Django Zimmatore
Quite a few of our writers have been sent an online document listing all of the heated outdoor beer gardens in London via WhatsApp this week. We’re taking that as a sign that someone wants us to write about it.  

The mysterious ‘Booze with Heaters’ Google Doc, found here, features more than 100 pubs with heated outdoor areas. Who created the (possibly cursed) list is unknown – even the contributors on the doc itself are anonymous. But it’s actually quite useful for Londoners under Tier 2 measures (let’s hope it doesn’t put us out of a job!)

There’s not too much detail on the list apart from the name of the pubs and what area they’re in, but a lucky few have some extra details like ‘fire pits + heaters’ and the not-so-complimentary ‘awful food’. 

The list is organised by area, but there’s also a handy map made for readers to locate the warmest beer gardens about, if they don’t fancy googling all of the addresses. However, the map is getting added to less frequently than that Google Doc: if you want all the options, stick to that list.  

As comprehensive as this list may be, why not check out our very own list of the best beer gardens in London for less of the ‘distinctly average vibes’.

Like it warm? Check out our favourite cosy outdoor drinking and dining spots for autumn

Not into pub gardens at all? Take in the views from one of these great rooftop bars.

