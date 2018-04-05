This is how you cheat the queue at Padella

Padella, the pasta restaurant with a notoriously long queue, won’t let you put your name down for a table and grab a drink at the pub while you wait. It’s tough but fair: you’re not allowed to leave the line.

Cheat by downloading an app called Clever Queue. If you’re within 400 metres of the restaurant, you can use it to virtually put your name down for a table and hang out in the area until it’s ready. We’ll be using the time to eat all the cheese at nearby Borough Market.

It launched yesterday and it’s free to download. Contact the app directly via Twitter if you have any issues.

Find Padella’s fresh pasta at 6 Southwark St, SE1 1TQ. It’s open from 12pm to 3.45pm, and 5pm to 10pm and every day.

