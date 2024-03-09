This London airport is one of the world’s most luxurious, apparently

In a study of 1,800 airports, this one came second overall for its offering of lounges and designer shopping

Waiting around at airports can be an absolute drag. But if it’s a comfy place to be, that can make the time go a lot faster. And luckily for us Londoners, one of the world’s most comfortable and luxurious hubs is pretty local.

That’s right! AllClear, a travel insurance provider, evaluated 1,800 airports from all over the world and assessed their luxury offering based on the number of lounges, designer shops and champagne and oyster bars on offer. Fancy.

After all that, Heathrow came in second place, worldwide. Impressive, eh? It acquired a ‘luxury score’ of 82, largely thanks to the number of four or five-star hotels in close proximity (14), the number of lounges (30) and the number of luxury brands on offer for a pre-flight peruse (28).

Heathrow was narrowly beaten only by Dubai International Airport, but scored better than the likes of Singapore Changi and Hong Kong International airports. You can read the full ranking of the world’s most luxurious airports on Time Out here.

The west London hub was also recently named the fourth-busiest airport in the world and the busiest in Europe. So, all the more passengers to indulge in Heathrow’s luxe offerings!

More news on Heathrow

From the opportunity to skip security queues to the fact that the 100ml liquid rule might soon be scrapped, Time Out has all the latest news and info on the capital’s biggest and busiest airport. We even cover the less-good stuff, too, like with our guide to potential upcoming strikes at Heathrow.

Did you see that London has been crowned the best city in Europe for 2024?

Plus: Higher fines for tube fare evasion are now in force – here’s how much you could get charged.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Iain Stirling in Shepherd’s Bush is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.