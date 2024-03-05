London has been crowned the best city in Europe for 2024

The capital has topped Resonance Consultancy’s annual ranking for the second year in a row

Londoners now have one more thing to be smug about. We know, we’re already insufferable with our oat milk flat whites, sourdough neapolitan pizzas and obsession with Uniqlo bags, but we’ve actually got a lot to be proud of in the capital. And this sense of superiority has just been validated, because the Big Smoke has been crowned the best city in Europe for the second year in a row.

Resonance Consultancy, publisher of the World’s Best Cities, has just named London the number one city in Europe in 2024, placing the UK’s capital higher than the likes of Paris, Berlin and Rome.

The firm analysed over 180 cities in Europe to rank them for ‘livability, loveability and prosperity’. It took into account attractions, diversity, the environment, employment levels and even Instagram hashtags and TripAdvisor reviews, to come up with a definitive list of the best cities to live, work or visit. Above all, Resonance was interested in cities’ ability to attract talent, businesses and visitors.

London was commended for its excellent public transport (shout out to the Lizzie line), amazing restaurants and huge number of visitors who come to see the sights every year.

The report noted that London had the third biggest traveller spend in the world in 2022, totting up to a stonking €14.88 billion (£12.73b). Heathrow also recorded its highest-ever September traffic figures in 2023, welcoming more than seven million customers, compared to 6.8 million in September 2019.

The UK capital was also recognised for its ability to attract the sharpest students and foster the most exciting start-ups. Plus, exciting new attractions like the Camden Highline helped London on its way to becoming the best city in Europe. And what about all the new openings London saw over the past couple of years? The brilliant refurbed Battersea Power Station, the OWO and the Art'Otel Battersea were all shouted out in Resonance’s report.

‘For the second year in a row, London reigns over all European cities. Despite crippling COVID lockdowns and economic devastation. Despite Brexit. Despite a war in Europe,’ the report wrote.

‘The city is top of mind for students, foreign investors and tourists, all eager to get back out and plug into a place that topped all three of our overall indices: Livability, Lovability and Prosperity—the only city in this year’s ranking to do so – reaching number one in an astonishing 12 of our 27 subcategories, from restaurants to startups.’

Everyone in London can give themself a pat on the back for being so bloody great.

You can read Time Out’s full lowdown on Resonance Consultancy’s study, check out which other UK cities made the cut or dive into the data yourself.

