This London bagel shop has been named one of the best in the UK

Can you really call yourself a Londoner if you’ve never sunk your teeth into the warm, chewy goodness of a Beigel Bake bagel at four in the morning?

At Time Out, we already know that Beigel Bake has some of the best bagels in London (heck, even the world) but now National Geographic has joined the fanclub and named it one of the best bagel shops in the UK. The 24-hour joint on Brick Lane was awarded second place on the travel magazine’s new list.

First established in 1974 (you can read more about its history here), Beigel Bake has grown to icon status. Of course, that means that there tends to be a long queue, but National Geographic insists Beigel Bake’s offering is ‘worth the wait’. Whether you’re a smoked salmon stan or salt beef buff, it’s got all of the classics nailed. And plenty of the bagel variations will cost you as little as £3.

But Beigel Bake wasn’t the only London institution to feature on NatGeo’s list. The NY-style sourdbough bagels at The Bagel Guys (recently renamed Paulie’s Bagels) in Netil Market ranked fifth place. Of the items on its menu, NatGeo gave a special shout out to The BEC (streaky bacon, bodega-style egg, American cheese and house sauce) and The Vegan (vegan cream cheese, tomato, pickled cucumber and onions).

The rest of UK has really upped its bagel game in recent years. Elsewhere on National Geographic’s list of the best is Best Boy Bagels in Sheffield, Bross Bagels in Edinburgh and the Bagel Project in Nottingham. You can salivate over the full list here.

