London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hammersmith bridge, London
Photograph: Shutterstock

This London bridge may never reopen – but why?

One of the oldest suspension bridges in the world is also one of the most expensive to repair – and no one wants to foot the bill.

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
Advertising

Some of London’s most recognisable landmarks are its bridges, the dozens of crossings which connect the north and south sides of the Thames. As well as being essential for the city’s connectivity, plenty of ’em are attractions in their own right.

But a fair few of those bridges are literally falling down – and one of them, despite loads of money and time being dedicated to its restoration, looks like it might never fully reopen. 

Hammersmith Bridge was closed almost five years ago in April 2019, when micro-fractures were found in the pedestals which hold its suspension system in place. It used to carry around 22,000 vehicles a day, along with seven bus routes. These have since been diverted to the Chiswick and Putney bridges. 

The Grade-II listed, 137-year-old crossing is one of the oldest suspension bridges in the world, so repairing it was never gonna be cheap. But now it seems that efforts to find more funding for work on the bridge have reached an impasse. 

Since 2019, Hammersmith and Fulham council has spent £29 million stabilising Hammersmith Bridge, but the government task force in charge of fixing it last met two years ago. In that time, costs have apparently spiralled to around £250 million. Construction materials have soared in price since the war in Ukraine, and though there were talks of implementing a £3 toll to try and cover the repair costs, that’s unlikely to be enough. 

It seems the Department for Transport wants Transport for London and the council to foot a third of the bill each, but that’s not looking likely. TfL released a new business plan outlining spending for 2026-27, and no money was set aside for the repairs. 

What’s more, Sarah Olney, the Lib Dem MP for Richmond Park, told the Evening Standard that ‘the DfT are the only people that have access to the kind of money that is going to make the difference. No local authority has the means to foot a bill of this size.’

The bridge did partially reopen to cyclists and pedestrians in 2021, but MPs think it may not reopen to cars until the 2030s, if at all.

Thankfully, other councils have taken more preventative measures to keep their bridges open – the Albert Bridge in Kensington and Chelsea, for instance, has just started enforcing its weight-limit fine

Did you see that the Blackwall Tunnel will close again in March – but there’s good news for this weekend?

Plus: Fenwick’s Bond Street store now has an official closing date

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Phil Wang in Nunhead is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.