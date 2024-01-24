Fenwick’s Bond Street store now has an official closing date

After over 130 years, the legendary West End department store is shutting its doors for good

London’s full of old, beautiful shops. The likes of Fortnum & Mason, Hamleys and Hatchards all date back hundreds of years, directly linking Londoners of yore with us lot today. Just think of what those shelves have seen. Mind-boggling, truly.

It’s always sad when one of London’s oldest institutions decides to shut its doors – and that’s certainly the case with Fenwick’s iconic department store on Bond Street. Fenwick has occupied the site since 1891 – over 130 years – but announced way back at the end of 2022 that it would be closing.

And now Fenwick Bond Street has an official closing date. The department store will shut for good on Saturday, February 3.

The legendary West End store was sold by Fenwick in an attempt to move more of the brand’s sales online. The Bond Street site apparently didn’t sell even half as much as bigger Fenwick outposts in Brent Cross, Kingston upon Thames and Newcastle.

Fenwick’s Bond Street building has been sold to Lazari Investments for over £400 million. The new owners reportedly intend to turn the building into a mixed-use space with retail outlets and offices.

So, you’ve only got just over a week to get down to Fenwick’s iconic Bond Street shop! Until then, you can get up to 70 percent off as part of the massive closing down sale. You can find out more about that sale here.

Even after Fenwick Bond Street has shut on Feb 3, however, you’ll still be able to visit. From February 9-13, the space will be taken over by charity shop ‘department store’ Charity Super.Mkt.

