This London delivery service is rescuing plants from going to waste while raising funds for the NHS

Businesses across the country are facing uncertain times and garden centres and plant wholesalers have been some of the worst affected. There are reports of many being forced to bin millions of plants while they close for the foreseeable future.

To help rescue some of this foliage and stop it going to waste, a new delivery service has been launched in London. Plant Pack is working with wholesalers to recover plants that would otherwise have been thrown away and deliver them directly to Londoners whose green fingers are itching to do a bit of gardening while stuck at home.

The doorstep deliveries, which will be made using ultra-low emission vehicles from First Mile, a recycling service for London businesses, will be free from excess packaging, and all profits from the initiative will be donated to NHS Charities Together.

On the website, customers can buy trays of plants like violas and geraniums, as well as picking up bags of compost, all available at much lower prices than usual.

The scheme was founded by Londoner Miranda Essex, who said: ‘After I read that millions of plants were destined for the scrap heap, I wanted to do something about it. Plants can bring joy to peoples’ homes during lockdown. The potential waste is a great shame and I have been working alongside friends and supporters to do what little we can to solve the problem and support the NHS in the process.’

This follows other schemes like PlantSavers, a website which partners with nurseries that have been hit hard to help them sell off their perennial and annual plants at bargain prices.

Visit getplantpack.co to place an order. At the moment deliveries are only available in Zones 1-4.

