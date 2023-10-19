This London pizzeria is giving away 5,000 free pizzas

It’s getting to that time of year when things start to get a little bit... depressing. Days are shorter, nights are colder and the dreaded change to daylight savings is right around the corner. Luckily, we’ve got some news that will cheer you up! Beloved pizzeria Rudy’s is giving away a whopping 5,000 free pies to Londoners.

Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana, a Neapolitan pizza joint hailing from Manchester, is opening a second London outpost in Shoreditch this December. To celebrate the grand opening, it’s giving away 5,000 pizzas to Londoners who sign up to try the new spot.

From December, their pizzaioli will be rustling up fresh Neapolitan pizzas using the best ingredients from Naples – that means San Marzano tomatoes and Fior di Latte mozzarella. The restaurant will be set across two light-filled floors below the recently developed Fora, plus there will be a more intimate basement dining room, and a courtyard.

To get your hands on a free pizza, you can sign up online now. The exact opening date of Rudy’s Shoreditch hasn’t been announced yet, but once you register your interest they will keep you in the loop with all the important information.

And if that’s not enough pizza for you, the pizza maestros will also be opening on Tottenham Court Road before the end of the year. They’ll be doing another giveaway then, so keep your eyes peeled.

Now we’ve got you thinking about pizza, make sure to check out Time Out’s list of the best pizzas in London.

Buon appetito!

