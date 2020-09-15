This map shows all of London Mural Festival’s new street art locations

Although the inaugural London Mural Festival was always part of the plan for September, the timing has become all the more apt. The city-wide street art event is helping us embrace the great outdoors and introducing us to some news walls other than our own four.

The event pulls together the work of 150 artists from all over the world, and sees the exteriors of public buildings and residential homes occupied with brand-new, large-scale works. From arches to walkways to canal barges and even an entire east London street, you might chance upon these new colourful creations all over the capital.

But if you want to be a bit more organised about exploring these street art creations, you’ll be pleased to learn that the organisers of London Mural Festival have drawn up a map to guide you around the month-long event. Currently, 27 murals are plotted on the map, and each week as more art goes up, the map will get an update. Of course, there’s a bit of a focus around Shoreditch – but you’ll also find points plotted in Wembley, Walthamstow and along Peckham’s residential Bournemouth Road (pictured above).

See the current version of the map and download a copy here.

Want to see what’s in store so far? Here’s a first-look at London Mural Festival artworks going up around town.

More outdoor art? The Southbank Centre’s outdoor show honours frontline staff.

Share the story