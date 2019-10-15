Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right This map shows London’s most eco-friendly boroughs
News / City Life

This map shows London’s most eco-friendly boroughs

By James Manning Posted: Tuesday October 15 2019, 3:21pm

Yes, you should be using that refillable coffee cup and cutting back on your Uber dependency. But sorting the climate crisis is going to take more than just us plebs recycling properly: we need action by politicians, including the borough councillors who sit in town halls all over London.

Using various data sources, the Friends of the Earth campaign group has scored every local council in the UK according to how climate-friendly they are, compared with similar areas. This map shows how London’s councils did.

The boroughs in green are more likely to be encouraging eco transport and heating, reusing or recycling waste, planting trees and using renewable energy. Camden scores highest in the capital. Meanwhile, the councils in red still have a long way to go. How much is your bit of London doing to save the world? Check out FotE’s online tool to find out more about how your borough stacks up.

And find out how you can make London greener by joining our campaign: How to Build a Green City.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By James Manning 549 Posts

James Manning is Time Out’s global projects editor and edits the City Life section of Time Out London. He’s been a full-time Time Outer since 2013.

He writes about fascinating people, unsung and overlooked places and unique things in cities around the world, especially London. Born and bred in the Big Smoke, he’s been writing about the city and its culture since his mid-teens and is also a voracious traveller. He plays bass guitar badly and is an absolute fiend for tapas.

Connect with him on Twitter: @jamestcmanning

Comments