This map shows London’s most eco-friendly boroughs

Yes, you should be using that refillable coffee cup and cutting back on your Uber dependency. But sorting the climate crisis is going to take more than just us plebs recycling properly: we need action by politicians, including the borough councillors who sit in town halls all over London.

Using various data sources, the Friends of the Earth campaign group has scored every local council in the UK according to how climate-friendly they are, compared with similar areas. This map shows how London’s councils did.

The boroughs in green are more likely to be encouraging eco transport and heating, reusing or recycling waste, planting trees and using renewable energy. Camden scores highest in the capital. Meanwhile, the councils in red still have a long way to go. How much is your bit of London doing to save the world? Check out FotE’s online tool to find out more about how your borough stacks up.



