This map shows where the most stressed Londoners live

London is pretty stressful, right? And now we know exactly how stressful, according to a new study by private healthcare provider Babylon Health. Using the TensiStrength research tool, Babylon analysed 5 million tweets sent from across the UK for signs of stress, then calculated the percentage of stressed tweets coming out of each local authority – including each London borough.

Perhaps surprisingly, inner-city Tower Hamlets is the least-stressed part of London. At the other end of the scale, its East End neighbour Barking & Dagenham – one of London’s lowest-earning boroughs – is burnout central. Money isn’t everything, though: high-earning Richmond and Islington both make the top five.

And although complaining about stress is a time-honoured London pastime, it could be worse. You could be living in Hemel Hempstead, identified by Babylon as the most stressed place in Britain.

