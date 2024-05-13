This museum has been voted London’s best family attraction

London has got a million and one things to do with kids. But one attraction is apparently superior to all others – the Horniman Museum and Gardens has been declared London’s best family attraction in the annual Muddy Stilettos Awards.

Ten million Muddy voters from all over the UK came together to cast 515,000 votes in the awards. According to the voters, the Horniman is the best place in the city to take little ones.

The anthropological museum contained within an eccentric-looking art nouveau building is known for its ancient stuffed walrus (overstuffed by Victorian taxidermists, who thought they ought to get the wrinkles out of the animal’s skin – though currently not on display) and glass cabinets containing pickled animals, stuffed birds and insect models.

There’s also a permanent gallery dedicated to African, Afro-Caribbean and Brazilian art, and a collection of around 1,600 musical instruments, whose sounds can be unleashed via touch-screen tables. The Horniman has an aquarium too, made up of tanks and rock pools covering seven distinct aquatic ecosystems.

Activities for families include a nature trail, weekend workshops and a hands-on base where children can touch museum objects. Then let’s not forget the extensive gardens which you could get lost in for hours.

