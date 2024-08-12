This southeast London area could be getting a brand-new Overground station

Southeast London could be getting brand-new transport connections. Property developers have revealed they want to drop £17 million on a brand new Overground station next to Millwall Stadium in Bermondsey.

The new station is part of plans to build thousands of homes, plus offices, cafés, an auditorium, leisure centre and green spaces in the area. Out of 3,500 new homes, around 30 percent of them will be affordable.

The giant five-phase scheme proposed for an area around Surrey Canal Road was originally approved by Lewisham Council in 2022. But plans have been slow to develop. Now, things look like they are back on track after developers Renewal Group announced the new funding injection.

TfL originally intended to use the government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) to cover the costs of the planned station. But since then, TfL has diverted the money to other projects that have run over budget. With Renewal Group’s new funding, building should start in 2026, the developers revealed.

There's been a bucketload of London transport news in recent weeks – and on Time Out we've covered it all. From buses (with north London getting a new bus route and TfL saving eight bus routes from being scrapped) to trains (with 10 tube stations going step-free and the DLR extension to Thamesmead) to everything in-between – like Southgate station's art deco clock getting restored.

