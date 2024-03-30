This three-Michelin-star restaurant is coming to London

Award-winning French restaurant Mirazur is hosting two lunar-inspired dinners in the capital next month

It’s no secret that London has a packed menu of world-class restaurants, but it’s a real treat when other award-winning venues decide to pay the city a visit.

And that’s exactly what Mirazur is doing. The three-Michelin-star restaurant, which is based in the Alps – around an hour’s drive from Nice – is being brought to London this spring by head chef Mauro Colagreco.

The residency is a celebration of Colagreco’s new book Mirazur, Under the Sign of the Moon, which’ll be released on May 9. It’ll take place over two evenings, the new restaurant at Raffles London at the OWO will host a lunar-inspired seven-course tasting menu.

The book features over 60 recipes and delves into the ‘sustainable agricultural ecosystem’ of the original restaurant’s gardens, where produce is planted and harvested in harmony with the lunar calendar.

The dishes served are from Colagreco’s ‘universe menu’ in hopes that diners will get to taste the best of his biodynamic gardening practices. Dishes include beet and caviar, garden salad and vermouth sauce and a chocolate and rosemary dessert. Here are some snaps of the exquisite-looking plates, to give you an idea.

Lunar dining doesn’t come cheap – the tasting menu will cost you £225 per person, with the option of adding a wine pairing (£175) or a non-alcoholic pairing (£80). A signed copy of the book is also on offer, for £55.

Intrigued by an out-of-this-world dining experience (and got some pocket-money to spend)? These dinners are taking place on April 10 (book here) and April 11 (book here).

