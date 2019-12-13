Three cities we’d more than happily move to RIGHT NOW

If you woke up this morning and felt a strong desire to move abroad, you’re not alone. In the wake of yesterday’s UK General Election, google searches for ‘move overseas’ and ‘leave England’ increased massively, according to The New European. Apparently a bunch of you, super keen to pack your bags and escape, were even researching your options in the early hours.

Whatever reason you might have for wanting to ditch the UK, permanently or temporarily, the good news is that there are loads of ace places around the world that sound pretty great. Ready to go? How about...

Photograph: Shutterstock

With its world-class restaurants, reputation for style and rich history in art and culture, Portugal’s first city is an attractive option. It’s a creative, multicultural place and did we mention it’s right by the sea? Just consider those colourful tiles, those Insta-friendly trams, those pasteis de nata. Add in a world-class food market from yours truly and we’re pretty much sold.

Photograph: Shutterstock

A welcoming, vivacious, hard-partying, cultural capital, Madrid is somewhere we wouldn’t mind calling home just now. The bars are buzzy and its art scene is one of the best in the world. We reckon we’d feel right at home in Embajadores, a lively and diverse neighbourhood which spans the multicultural barriada of Lavapiés and the site of El Rastro, the city’s historic flea market. Bonus: apparently Madrid’s residents are the world's least stressed city-dwellers.

Photograph: Shutterstock

According to the Time Out Index, our worldwide survey of city dwellers from earlier this year, the lucky residents of Chicago are happiest, most likely to sing the praises of their city’s dining and drinking scenes and – unsurprisingly – most proud of their city. You’ll find great museums, killer concerts and ace public art, plus countless incredible food options in this lovely lakeside city.

(Sorry, London, we love you really.)