Three extremely good (and affordable!) whisky delivery services

Fancy a dram? Yea, you do! While you may have a go-to bottle of whisky on your makeshift drinks shelf, apparently variety is the spice of life. Who knew?! With that new knowledge, go forth and drink the spirit adventurously.

While it’s harder to try new drinks while bars are closed without forking out for a whole bottle, there are a handful of life-saving companies finding a way to get affordable and really interesting whisky to yours. So check out these three delivery services to help diversify your experience of the water of life in lockdown – for Burns Night and beyond.

Whisky-Me (pictured above)

I mean, what’s not to love about a pouch of the good stuff dropping through your letterbox? You get 5cl of a different single malt delivered to your door each and every month when you sign up to subscription service Whisky-Me. It looks like Capri Sun, but the contents is curated by the team behind specialist Shoreditch bar Black Rock. If they don’t know good whisky, no one does.

From £7 per month, www.whisky-me.com

Drams to Your Door

If you’ve never visited Milroy’s, you’re missing out. Soho’s library of single malts – with a spin-off in Spitalfields – is a great shop-meets-bar to visit when looking to expand your whisky horizons. Luckily, in lockdown the team behind Milroy’s has developed a delivery service that sends flights of different whiskies to you in one neat package. Each bundle contains three 30ml drams curated by region or flavour profile. The packaging is a bit of alright, too.

From £25, www.shop.milroys.co.uk

Caskshare

While there’s no London tie to this one, we love the concept so much we just had to let you in on it. It’s a delivery service for the absolute whisky nerds out there (in the nicest possible sense). The Craft Whisky Club – which is already doing a very fine job of sending out bottles from indie whisky distilleries for just £29.99 a month – is launching a new scheme where you can buy shares in single casks from Scotland. You’ll help fund some proper experimental whisky making and get to enjoy the results, since one share = one bottle. Zing!



From £49, www.caskshare.com

