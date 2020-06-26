Welcome to our cookery series Three-Ingredient Recipe, where London chefs share the tastiest, simplest dishes they know. Today, James Cochran of 12:51 is taking charge.

Watermelon cooler

‘Watermelons are everywhere right now! Carry one home from the many cash and carries lining London’s streets so you earn this drink at the end of it. They make for the most summery thirst quenchers and look pretty too. A great addition to a social-distanced barbecue! The recipe makes four drinks.’

What you need

1. A quarter of a medium watermelon.

2. A quarter of a litre bottle of white rum.

3. Two limes.

What you need to do

1. Mix the watermelon with white rum and the lime juice in a blender.

2. Pour over ice.

