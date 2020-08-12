Three-Ingredient Recipe: Pip Lacey’s pineapple smoothie

A refreshing summer drink that’s crying out for a good glug of rum

Welcome to our cookery series Three-Ingredient Recipe, where London chefs share the tastiest, simplest dishes they know. Today, Pip Lacey of Hicce is taking charge with a perfect hot-weather bev.

Pineapple smoothie

‘This fruity drink only takes me five minutes to make. A seriously good summer refreshment, add rum if you can!’

What you need

1. A pineapple.

2. 1/4 bunch of coriander.

3. Ginger beer to fill.

What you need to do

1. Depending on your blender, either remove skin or keep whole and blend the whole pineapple.

2. Add 1/4 bunch of coriander. Blend again.

3. Pour in a tall glass and top off with ginger beer.

