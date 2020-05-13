It can be served hot or cold (perfect for spring temperature swings)

Welcome to our cookery series Three-Ingredient Recipe, where London chefs share the tastiest, simplest dishes they know. Today Shay Cooper of Julie’s is taking charge with a fresh soup that can be served hot or cold.

Simple green pea soup

‘This is a really simple recipe put together with ingredients often found in most home kitchens. It’s based on three ingredients but could easily be enhanced with other ingredients you might have in your kitchen such as fresh herbs, grated cheese or a dash of vinegar.’

What you need to buy

1. 600g frozen petit pois (preferably Birds Eye).

2. 200ml single cream.

3. One chicken or vegetable stock cube.

What you need to do

1. Place two litres of water into a large pot along with the stock cube and bring to a rapid boil.

2. Run the peas under some lukewarm water for one minute to take chill off them. This will make them cook quicker and stay greener.

3. Place the peas into the boiling stock and cook until they rise to the surface. It should take approximately two minutes.

4. Remove the peas and place into a liquidiser along with the single cream and 150ml of the cooking liquor. Blitz until smooth, pass through a fine chinois and adjust the seasoning.

5. Serve immediately or chill and serve cold.

