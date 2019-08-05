Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Three late-night London markets worth staying up past your bedtime for
Three late-night London markets worth staying up past your bedtime for

By Angela Hui Posted: Monday August 5 2019, 1:44pm

Photograph: Oval Night Market

Pop-Up Africa Lates

Brixton’s Market Row is hosting a big African celebration with this late-night takeover. Many of its shops are opening their doors to smaller communities selling produce from across the continent. Stay for the DJs and Ethiopian dishes. 
Market Row, Coldharbour Lane. Brixton tube. Thu Aug 8. Free.

Oval Night Market

Always fancied having a night on the tiles in the Big Apple? Well, fancy no more, as Oval Night Market brings a slice of the New York street party scene to east London. It’s the last big blowout of the summer, so you know it’s going to be a good ’un. 
The Oval. Bethnal Green tube. Fri Aug 9-Sat Aug 10. Free.

Portobello Vegan Night Market

Shop for vegan street eats, plant-based treats, ethical cosmetics and sustainable clothes at London’s only regular vegan night market. The DJ will be blaring reggae, ska and roots. Even carnists are invited to dance the night away.
Portobello Rd. Ladbroke Grove tube. Aug 14. Free.

