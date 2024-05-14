Three London universities are the best in the UK, according to a prestigious new ranking

The Complete University Guide has just revealed its 2025 ranking – and several London unis make the cut

London has got a lot of universities, some better than others, and some very prestigious. And those universities come with their own tribes and gangs too. There are the eternally edgy Central Saint Martins students, the studious UCL medics, and the ruthless future bankers of the London School of Economics (LSE). But which tribe can actually claim their uni as the best?

According to the Complete University Guide, three of the UK’s best universities are in London. It’s no surprise that Britain’s top two universities were Oxford and Cambridge, but the Big Smoke did pretty well too, with our city being revealed to be chock full of boffins. LSE, Imperial and UCL have been declared among the top 10 unis in the UK.

In third place on the list was social science institution LSE, which happens to have produced 18 Nobel Prize winners. It had an overall score of 95 percent.

Following LSE was Imperial College in fifth place, with an overall score of 89 percent. The college, whose alumni includes the discoverer of penicillin Alexander Fleming, is known for its world class courses in science and mathematics.

UCL, whose notable alumni includes Christopher Nolan and David Attenborough, came in ninth with 85 percent.

The UK’s top ten universities, according to Complete University Guide

University of Cambridge University of Oxford London School of Economics and Politics (LSE) University of St Andrews Imperial College London Durham University Loughborough University University of Bath University College London (UCL) University of Warwick

