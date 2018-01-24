Three ways to have a boozy Burns Night in London

Burns Night (Thu 25) is nearly upon us, and you ken what? It’s a great excuse for a night on the whisky for those celebrating here in London. Pack your party sporran and book a place at one of these bonny, boozy events.



Sample one of the world's best whiskies

© Addie Chinn

Since it’s Robbie B’s special night, why not treat yourself to a superlative Scotch. Shoreditch’s Black Rock will be putting on a tasting of Craigellachie’s 31-year-old, which was awarded World’s Best at the World Whisky Awards 2016. A £15 ticket to the evening also includes a whisky cocktail and snacks. Book a place by emailing hello@napoleon-hotel.com. And hurry, it’s a teeny tiny bar!

Have a wee nip with your neeps

Order haggis, neeps and tatties from a special Scottish menu being served at some of our favourite London pubs and you’ll get a wee dram of R&B Distillery’s Raasay While We Wait whisky, a peaty, party-ready single malt. This special deal costs £15 and is available at Slaughtered Lamb, Exmouth Arms, Well & Bucket, Harrild & Sons and Singer Tavern until Saturday 27.





Supercharge your whisky at Super Lyan

So did you know that Burns Night also happens to be National Irish Coffee Day? Nope, us neither. But any excuse for a turbo whisky. Five-star bar Super Lyan is celebrating the calendar crossover by cleverly whipping up Scotch Coffee in many shapes and sizes. We’ll see you at the bar, where we’ll probably be up all night.

Fancy a few more wee drams? Work through our list of London’s best whisky bars.

