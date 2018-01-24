  • News
  • Drinking
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Three ways to have a boozy Burns Night in London

By Laura Richards Posted: Wednesday January 24 2018, 2:57pm

Three ways to have a boozy Burns Night in London
© Addie Chinn

Burns Night (Thu 25) is nearly upon us, and you ken what? It’s a great excuse for a night on the whisky for those celebrating here in London. Pack your party sporran and book a place at one of these bonny, boozy events.


Sample one of the world's best whiskies

black rock whisky bar

© Addie Chinn

Since it’s Robbie B’s special night, why not treat yourself to a superlative Scotch. Shoreditch’s Black Rock will be putting on a tasting of Craigellachie’s 31-year-old, which was awarded World’s Best at the World Whisky Awards 2016. A £15 ticket to the evening also includes a whisky cocktail and snacks. Book a place by emailing hello@napoleon-hotel.com. And hurry, it’s a teeny tiny bar!

Have a wee nip with your neeps 

raasay while we wait whisky

Order haggis, neeps and tatties from a special Scottish menu being served at some of our favourite London pubs and you’ll get a wee dram of R&B Distillery’s Raasay While We Wait whisky, a peaty, party-ready single malt. This special deal costs £15 and is available at Slaughtered Lamb, Exmouth Arms, Well & Bucket, Harrild & Sons and Singer Tavern until Saturday 27.

Supercharge your whisky at Super Lyan

scotch coffee, super lyan

So did you know that Burns Night also happens to be National Irish Coffee Day? Nope, us neither. But any excuse for a turbo whisky. Five-star bar Super Lyan is celebrating the calendar crossover by cleverly whipping up Scotch Coffee in many shapes and sizes. We’ll see you at the bar, where we’ll probably be up all night.   

Fancy a few more wee drams? Work through our list of London’s best whisky bars

Get more boozy news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.

 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Laura Richards

Laura is Drinks Editor at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest