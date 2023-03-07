Foodies, friends and people who like to eat (aka everyone, unless you’re a weirdo who thinks Huel is lunch). The day you’ve all been waiting for is here. Get ready to tuck in to Time Out’s list of the 50 very best restaurants in London.

Over the past year, eateries across the city have been vying for a coveted spot on the list. Time Out food editor Leonie Cooper (alongside other writers) has been eating her way across the city. She has gorged, gobbled and sometimes suffered (on one fateful day she had to eat 24 courses), to bring you the definitive list of London’s very best restaurants.

Stalwarts such as The River Café and St John remain. Hypey east London ocakbasi Mangal II stands the test of time, too. But there are some newcomers in the mix too, such as Time Out favourite The Tamil Prince, and the massively fun Chet’s, a Thai joint that’s come to London all the way from La La Land.

Keep an eye out for a couple of surprising new entries (Supa Ya Ramen, that you?). Last year’s Number One – Manteca – remains on the list, but has been knocked off the top spot by Hackney’s Café Cecilia. The top five is filled out by Soho’s Quo Vadis at Number 2, Fitzrovia’s West African fine-dining joint Akoko at Number 3, Angel’s plant-based paradise Tofu Vegan at Number 4 and the aforementioned west London newcomer Chet’s at Number 5.

From posh central London eateries, to beloved neighbourhood joints, we’ve got the lot. Feast your eyes on the full list here.

These are the 50 Best Restaurants in London.