Hot on the heels of news that Mystik Burek, one of our favourite independent cafes in London, is closing, comes another.

Dalston restaurant Snackbar is shutting up shop after five years of delivering seriously good cheese toasties, kimchi croque madames and pickle plates to east London. Chef-founder Freddie Janssen took to Instagram to announce the news. ‘It’s been a super tough call, a combination of our lease coming to an end and I’ve decided to pursue other things,’ she wrote.

‘As a business owner I feel extremely lucky to have had the opportunity to run a successful restaurant for five years: I’ve learned a shit tonne and I’ve had some absolutely dreamy teams around me that have made the last few years not only a place to work but a place to have fun, experiment and bring a little bit a joy to people’s every day.’

This won't be the last we hear of Janssen though. ‘I did what I set out to do and now it’s time to move on to the next project,’ she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snackbar (@snackbarlondon)

Last year Freddie Janssen was named one of Time Out's Hottest Chefs in London, alongside James Cochran, who also recently closed his north London restaurant 12:51. Janssen opened Snackbar after quitting her job in advertising. ‘I felt like I was selling my soul to the devil. I was trying to make strawberries look sexy on a rooftop in Miami and thought ‘what the fuck am I doing with my life?’, she told Time Out. ‘Everyone I knew that owned restaurants told me ‘do not fucking do it – you will be so tired and so broke.’ I thought, ‘how hard can it be?!’ And I am tired, but I love it.’

The hottest new openings, the tastiest tips, the spiciest reviews: we’re serving it all on our London restaurants WhatsApp channel. Follow us now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.