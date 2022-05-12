As if the London renting market wasn’t depressing enough, we bring you the news that a tiny parking space next to luxury Knightsbridge department store Harrods has gone on the market for £85,000. Yes, you did read that correctly: for just £85,000, you can get your hands on a parking space so small that you probably can’t get out of your car of it once it’s in it.

The parking space is only two metres wide, and while there are many great things that are two metres: a king-size bed, a standard door and six bottles of wine, there are definitely not many larger cars that can fit into a two metre space without a dent. In fact, the average car is 1.82 metres wide.

You’ll find the space in ​​a garage in Rutland Gate, Knightsbridge, only 250 metres from Harrods. The listing on Right Move reads: ‘A single allocated parking space with in a small garage which is sandwiched between Rutland Gate and Ennismore Mews.’

‘The space is approximately two metres wide by 5.5 metres long, with good height.’

‘With two automated gates operated by fobs, and CCTV the garage is considered to be very secure.’

‘It also benefits from access to water.’

It’s not the first time that London has been in the news for having small spaces on the market for big money. A miniature Notting Hill flat with a dining area that almost touches the toilet was recently on the market for an eye-watering £2,170 a month.

In fact, it’s no secret that the London rental market is getting crazy out of hand everywhere. Believe it or not, the capital's most expensive rental home costs £16,500 a week. That’s a huge £71,500 a month, ie more than the average house deposit.

If you do manage to find a spare £85,000 lying around for a parking space, just make sure you can get out of your car without having to climb out of the sunroof.

