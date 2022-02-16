London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
RND22 - Tom Daley - Hell of a Homecoming, Live Challenge day 1
Photograph: Comic Relief

Tom Daley is on an epic four-day voyage from London to Plymouth

He’s travelling by foot, water, boat and bike to raise money for Comic Relief

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

The UK’s favourite diver is undertaking a pretty ambitious challenge this week: rowing, cycling, swimming and running more than 270 miles from the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford all the way to Plymouth. Of course, we’re talking about Olympic gold medallist and knitting fanatic, Tom Daley. He’s certainly one to keep us on our toes. 

He’s not just doing this for fun, though. Daley’s endurance challenge is raising money for Comic Relief, the UK charity that has its Red Nose Day fundraising campaign coming up on March 18, aiming to raise money to end poverty across the world.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Comic Relief (@comicrelief)

To start, the Olympic gold medallist set off at 7am on Monday and rowed six miles along the Thames from Stratford’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to Tower Bridge (where he promptly capsized).

‘The rowing is the most technical part,’ Daley said. ‘I’ve found the rowing particularly difficult, and I did fall in quite soon after starting out on the Thames.’

He then picked up his bike at the Tower of London to cycle 60 miles to the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake in Reading, followed by an open-water swim in 5C icy waters and another lengthy bike ride to Southampton

Today, it’s day three of the four-day challenge. He’ll be cycling 130 miles in the rain, wet and wind of Storm Dudley. Will he make it?

Tom Daley’s Comic Relief challenge will be shared in a documentary called ‘Tom Daley’s Hell of a Homecoming’, and will air on BBC One next month. You can follow his journey and donate to Comic Relief here

The best half-term activities in London.

Things to do in London this week.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.