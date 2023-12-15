Tom Jones at London’s O2 Arena: timings and everything you need to know

The Welsh legend is in town for a huge show this weekend

There aren’t many British artists out there with the status of Sir Tom Jones. The Welsh singer is a living legend, adored for hits like ‘Sexbomb’, ‘It’s Not Unusual’, ‘What’s New Pussycat’ and ‘Delilah’. We know you’ve just starting humming one of those.

Sir Tom’s Ages and Stages tour stops by London’s massive O2 Arena this weekend. Promising songs spanning the entirety of his 60-year career, the tour is also offering dates in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Nottingham. Here’s everything else you need to know about the show, from doors and timings to ticket availability.

When is Tom Jones playing at London’s O2 Arena?

Jones’ O2 gig is on Sunday, December 17 2023.

What time do doors open for the show?

Doors open at 6pm.

What time will he actually come on stage?

Jone will apparently start at 8:30pm, though support will begin playing from 7pm.

Who is supporting Tom Jones?

Support will come from Australian pop group Germein.

Any potential setlist details?

There’s no official setlist, but this is what Tom played at a huge show in Cardiff over the summer, according to Setlist.fm.

I’m Growing Old Not Dark Yet It’s Not Unusual What’s New Pussycat The Windmills of Your Mind Sexbomb Popstar One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below) Green Grass of Home Across the Borderline Talking Reality Television Blues I Won’t Crumble with You If You Fall Tower of Song Delilah Lazarus Man You Can Leave Your Hat On If I Only Knew One Hell of a Life Strange Things Happening Every Day Johnny B. Goode Great Balls of Fire

Can you still get tickets to Tom Jones at London’s O2 Arena?

Some tickets are still available. On AXS here, ticket prices range from £73 to £210.

