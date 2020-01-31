Tooting is getting a brand new 32-acre park

There are some cracking parks in London, but when grass turns into a patchwork of picnic blankets in the summer, it’s clear we could do with more green spaces.

Great news, then, for Tooting, where a brand new public park is set to open soon.

The new south London space will span 32-acres and include oodles of grassy space for rugby, cricket and football teams to play, according to MyLondon.

The lush area will also be home to a pavilion and cafe, two children’s playgrounds, fitness equipment, a rose garden and more than 400 trees.

It’s just one part of a huge new £150 million redevelopment at Springfield Hospital, which was given the go ahead earlier this year, and includes two new mental health facilities, new housing and new transport facilities.

Work has already begun on the site, and according to reports the new park should be open in the next couple of years. Get those picnic blankets ready…

