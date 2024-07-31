Trafalgar Square is getting a new rooftop restaurant and bar

A brand-new restaurant and bar with some serious central London views is set to open.

Kitty Hawk will be taking over the rooftop space at Page8 hotel on St Martin’s Place, which used to belong to the now-closed Japanese restaurant Bisushima. The sixth floor Bisushima site is 6,000 sq ft, with a separate bar area and two roof terraces, which directly overlook Trafalgar Square and Nelson’s Column, as well as a bit of Covent Garden. Not a bad part of London to gaze on at all, really.

Kitty Hawk is set to open in September, and comes from ETM, the same restaurant group behind two other rooftop destinations; Wagtail and Aviary, both of which can be found in the City of London.

It’ll be open from 11am until 1am every day of the week, with a pre-theatre dining menu as well as weekend brunch. But as well as slick views, what else will Kitty Hawk be serving? Glad, you asked, as they seem to be veering towards fancy bistro classics, with the likes of lobster and crab risotto cake and fillet steak tartare for starters, and lemon sole, posh fish and chips, and roast summer squash for mains, as well as a selection of steak. The bar menu features a selection of small plates snacky bits and oysters, as well as classic cocktails.

For more news on just when it’ll be open for business, keep an eye on the resto’s Instagram. And if you can’t wait that long for some sweet rooftop action, then check out our lists of the best rooftop bars in London and the best rooftop restaurants in town.

