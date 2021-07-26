London
French fry milkshake E20 Street Food Market
Photograph: Garry Maclennan

Try the world’s first french fry milkshake for free

250 chipshakes are being given away at the E20 Street Food Market this Saturday

By
Leonie Cooper
You know when someone tells you they’ve got a clever, delicious hack for McDonalds and then they end up smugly dipping their fries in their milkshake, but you’re all like ‘mate, I’ve been doing that since 2007’? 

Well now neither you, nor your late-blooming pal, need to order two separate menu items to get the same salty-sweet kick. At this Saturday’s E20 Street Food Market in East Village E20 – aka the former London 2012 Athletes’ Village in Stratford – 250 french fry milkshakes will be given away for free throughout the day. They’re made from vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, cream, a smattering of salt and potatoes and chocolate-coated French fries for the purposes of dipping. 

Taking place from noon to 6pm on Saturday July 31, the free event will have loads more food stands and trucks, with Sri Lankan, Italian, Lebanese and Thai cuisine on offer as well as a bar. Eoin Thomas of the East Village events committee says: ‘We’re thrilled to be back, in person, hosting such a great event for the food lovers of east London. If the legendary french fry milkshake doesn’t tickle your tastebuds, we guarantee you’ll find something tasty to fill your plate.’

That’s not all that’s happening in the E20 East Village. Oh no. On Saturday August 14 it’s the E20 Summer Fete, which will be headlined by actual Toploader and feature more street food, craft ale bars, workshops and fairground rides and carnival games. Entry to that is free too. 

Victory Parade, E20 1EX.

Check out our area guide to Stratford.

A new arcade bar is opening in Elephant and Castle, if that's your kind of thing. 

