Flippers and clickers, we have some news for you. Four Quarters gaming arcade bar is about to open its biggest ever branch.

At an absolutely mega 3,000 square foot, the new flagship location will be swinging opening its doors on August 26 in Elephant & Castle's Elephant Park development, bringing an unrivalled collection of rare vintage arcade games from the 1980s to mid-2000s to the space, including Street Fighter II, Pac Man, Point Blank, Asteroids, The Simpsons, Space Invaders and Sega Rally. All the greats, basically.

With 30 original arcade machines and eight vintage console booths, it’ll dwarf the Peckham and Hackney Wick branches of the nerds paradise, with £1 getting you four American quarters – the name now makes total sense, right? – to feed into the machines until your eyes go square and your thumbs drop off.

There'll be 16 craft beers on draught and also a selection of gamer-themed cocktails, including Donkey Kong’s Tropical Punch and the rum-y Princess Peach. Food will be the kind of burgers and snacks you’d find in your typical Stateside diner – just try not to get the machines all greasy after chowing down on a plate of slippery chicken wings.

The new Four Quarters is open for booking now, with bar tables and cocktail gaming tables available for groups of two or more with larger groups able to book either a large screen projection gaming area or one of four banqueting booths, which come with Nintendo, Sega or PlayStation.

Elephant Park’s urban regeneration project is currently the subject of controversy, with local residents objecting to a new proposed 18-storey office building in the area, which has replaced a previously planned residential housing.

20 Ash Avenue, SE17 1GQ

