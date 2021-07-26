London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Four quarters arcade bar
Photograph: Four Quarters

A massive Four Quarters arcade bar is opening in Elephant & Castle

It'll join the American-style bar's Peckham and Hackney Wick locations

By
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

Flippers and clickers, we have some news for you. Four Quarters gaming arcade bar is about to open its biggest ever branch.

At an absolutely mega 3,000 square foot, the new flagship location will be swinging opening its doors on August 26 in Elephant & Castle's Elephant Park development, bringing an unrivalled collection of rare vintage arcade games from the 1980s to mid-2000s to the space, including Street Fighter II, Pac Man, Point Blank, Asteroids, The Simpsons, Space Invaders and Sega Rally. All the greats, basically. 

With 30 original arcade machines and eight vintage console booths, it’ll dwarf the Peckham and Hackney Wick branches of the nerds paradise, with £1 getting you four American quarters – the name now makes total sense, right? – to feed into the machines until your eyes go square and your thumbs drop off. 

There'll be 16 craft beers on draught and also a selection of gamer-themed cocktails, including Donkey Kong’s Tropical Punch and the rum-y Princess Peach. Food will be the kind of burgers and snacks you’d find in your typical Stateside diner – just try not to get the machines all greasy after chowing down on a plate of slippery chicken wings. 

The new Four Quarters is open for booking now, with bar tables and cocktail gaming tables available for groups of two or more with larger groups able to book either a large screen projection gaming area or one of four banqueting booths, which come with Nintendo, Sega or PlayStation.

Elephant Park’s urban regeneration project is currently the subject of controversy, with local residents objecting to a new proposed 18-storey office building in the area, which has replaced a previously planned residential housing.

20 Ash Avenue, SE17 1GQ

Here are London's weirdest and most wonderful places to drink 

Find out what classic Camden indie boozer has just reopened under a new name

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.