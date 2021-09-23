Cheryl Hole, Kitty Scott-Claus and Choriza May will be performing in TuckShop’s all-drag version of ‘Dick Whittington’

Been counting down the days til ‘Drag Race UK’ graces our screens once more? Then you’ll be gagging to book tickets for this panto (cue enthusiastic shouts of ‘Oh no we won’t!’).

After the sell-out success of 2019’s ‘Cinderella’ at Trafalgar Studios, specialist drag production company TuckShop is returning to the West End this winter with a second all-drag panto featuring not one, not two, but three stars of RuPaul’s iconic reality competition.

Series one fave Cheryl Hole will follow up the UK tour of tribute show ‘Gals Aloud’ by taking on the title role in a camped-up rendition of ‘Dick Whittington’ at the Phoenix Theatre, with the cast also featuring two queens currently competing in series three. Birmingham’s own Kitty Scott-Claus will appear as The Spirit of Soho, while Newcastle-based Spanish queen Choriza May will take up the part of Queen Rat. Geordie stand-up comic Holly Stars, who previously wrote and starred in TuckShop’s murder-mystery hit ‘Death Drop’, will play The Cat. Expect tongue pops galore and presumably as many dick jokes as they can cram into a two-hour show.

Ready for a raucous night out in the West End this Christmas? The show runs from December 5 to January 9 2022 and tickets are on sale now here!

