London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Drag queens Cheryl Hole, Choriza May, Kitty Scott Claus
Photograph: L-R Cheryl Hole, Choriza May, Kitty Scott-Claus

A bunch of ‘Drag Race UK’ queens are starring in a West End panto this Christmas

Cheryl Hole, Kitty Scott-Claus and Choriza May will be performing in TuckShop’s all-drag version of ‘Dick Whittington’

Written by
Rosie Hewitson
Advertising

Been counting down the days til ‘Drag Race UK’ graces our screens once more? Then you’ll be gagging to book tickets for this panto (cue enthusiastic shouts of ‘Oh no we won’t!).

After the sell-out success of 2019’s ‘Cinderella’ at Trafalgar Studios, specialist drag production company TuckShop is returning to the West End this winter with a second all-drag panto featuring not one, not two, but three stars of RuPaul’s iconic reality competition. 

Series one fave Cheryl Hole will follow up the UK tour of tribute show ‘Gals Aloud’ by taking on the title role in a camped-up rendition of ‘Dick Whittington’ at the Phoenix Theatre, with the cast also featuring two queens currently competing in series three. Birmingham’s own Kitty Scott-Claus will appear as The Spirit of Soho, while Newcastle-based Spanish queen Choriza May will take up the part of Queen Rat. Geordie stand-up comic Holly Stars, who previously wrote and starred in TuckShop’s murder-mystery hit ‘Death Drop’, will play The Cat. Expect tongue pops galore and presumably as many dick jokes as they can cram into a two-hour show. 

Ready for a raucous night out in the West End this Christmas? The show runs from December 5 to January 9 2022 and tickets are on sale now here!

SKATE at Somerset House is returning this year

Lightopia will be illuminating Crystal Palace Park this Christmas.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Christmas

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.