Two big charity races hit central London this weekend

One of the best things about autumn in London is watching the leaves change colour in our gorgeous parks. And at two big races this weekend, there’s a chance to get an eyeful of autumn foliage while cheering on the runners, walkers and riders. It’s time for some (Royal) Parklife.

On Saturday, Hyde Park hosts the RBC Race for the Kids: a fun and inclusive 5km event with thousands of people of all ages racing to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Scooters, wheelchairs, pushchairs and dogs are all allowed, and there’s a family festival alongside.

Then, on Sunday, the Royal Parks Half Marathon takes almost 20,000 runners through Hyde Park, Green Park, St James’s Park and Kensington Gardens, and along some of London’s most famous streets. For spectators, there’ll be crazy costumes to check out as well as a food and fitness festival. Take in some autumn hues and cheer on those joggers going round and round and round…

