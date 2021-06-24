Lovers of Italian food have a great many options in London right now. It's a good thing! Well, just when you thought the city had reached mozzarella saturation point, two more very exciting pizza restaurants have popped up.

Kicking things off is Pizzeria Mozza: a project coming to the Treehouse Hotel on Regent Street in July, all the way from the Michelin starred Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles. Co-owned by award-winning chef Nancy Silverton, Pizzeria Mozza will serve a seasonal menu focussed on local produce alongside all of your favourite Italian classics. Nancy is known for bringing the humble art of bread-making to her pizzas – so you better eat your crusts, because it’s all about the dough on this one. Also starring on the menu is her own brand of ice cream, the appropriately named ‘Nancy’s Fancy’. Proper posh nosh.

Next stop is Islington. Upper Street will serve up the fourth Santa Maria pizza joint in the city, an authentic Neapolitan pizzeria that was born in Ealing. Pasquale Chionchio and Angelo Ambrosio’s Santa Maria group have built a reputation for their panuozzi, calzone, and vegan margaritas – as well as their ‘San Mattia’ pizza that oozes with truffle oil and parmesan shavings. Located at 189 Upper Street, there’s not information about this new stop just yet, but it will replace Baba-Boom and is due to open later this summer.

Pizzeria Mozza will open in July at the Treehouse Hotel Regent Street, 14-15 Langham Pl, W1B 2QS. Santa Maria will open at 189 Upper Street, N1 1RQ



