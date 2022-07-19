[title]
If you’re wondering where the best place to eat on the entire planet is, the wait is over. The World’s Best 50 Restaurants for 2022 is out, and top of the pops is Copenhagen restaurant Geranium. Somewhat surprisingly, it’s a meat-free restaurant on the eighth floor of a football stadium, with a 22-course tasting menu of delicate but intensely flavoured dishes. But you and I both know we’re probably never going to go there. So look a bit further down the list and you’ll find some offerings closer to home.
Shoreditch’s The Clove Club comes in at number 35: its tasting menu features modern British flavour combos including Orkney scallops with hazelnuts, and Cornish lobster with gooseberry. Or check out Ikoyi at number 49: this homely-but-luxe restaurant blends European cooking styles with West African know-how, serving up the most decadent jollof rice you’ll find anywhere in London.
Interestingly, both The Clove Club and Ikoyi were awarded a double Michelin star earlier this year, suggesting that they’re attracting the world’s attention. Three London restaurants which didn’t quite make the cut are Lyle’s, Brat and Kol, which all took spots on the 51-100 list.
This year’s list features a strong overall showing for Spanish and Latin American restaurants, but doesn’t celebrate a single restaurant in India or the Middle East. It also excludes restaurants in Russia, due to the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine. Read on for the full list:
The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022
50. Single Thread, Healdsburg, USA
49. Ikoyi, London
48. Leo, Bogotá
47. Oteque, Rio de Janiero
46. Belcanto, Lisbon
45. Narisawa, Tokyo
44. Le Bernadin, New York City
43. Boragó, Santiago
42. Quique Dacosta, Dénia, Spain
41. La Cime, Osaka
40. Schloss Schauenstein, Furstenau, Switzerland
39. Sorn, Bangkok
38. Jordnær, Copenhagen
37. Fyn, Cape Town
36. Odette, Singapore
35. The Clove Club, London
34. Hisa Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia
33. Atomix, New York City
32. Mayta, Lima
31. Arpège, Paris
30. Florilège, Tokyo
29. St. Hubertus, San Cassiano, Italy
28. Le Clarence, Paris
27. Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Germany
26. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin
25. Frantzén, Stockholm
24. The Chairman, Hong Kong
23. The Jane, Antwerp
22. Septime, Paris
21. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain
20. Den, Tokyo
19. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy
18. Alchemist, Copenhagen
17. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin
16. Elkano, Getaria, Spain
15. Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy
14. Don Julio, Buenos Aires
13. Steirereck, Vienna
12. Uliassi, Italy
11. Maido, Lima
10. Le Calandre, Rubano
9. Quintonil, Mexico City
8. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy
7. A Casa do Porco, Sao Paulo
6. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain
5. Pujol, Mexico City
4. Diverxo, Madrid
3. Disfrutar, Barcelona
2. Central, Lima
1. Geranium, Copenhagen
