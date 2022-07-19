If you’re wondering where the best place to eat on the entire planet is, the wait is over. The World’s Best 50 Restaurants for 2022 is out, and top of the pops is Copenhagen restaurant Geranium. Somewhat surprisingly, it’s a meat-free restaurant on the eighth floor of a football stadium, with a 22-course tasting menu of delicate but intensely flavoured dishes. But you and I both know we’re probably never going to go there. So look a bit further down the list and you’ll find some offerings closer to home.



Shoreditch’s The Clove Club comes in at number 35: its tasting menu features modern British flavour combos including Orkney scallops with hazelnuts, and Cornish lobster with gooseberry. Or check out Ikoyi at number 49: this homely-but-luxe restaurant blends European cooking styles with West African know-how, serving up the most decadent jollof rice you’ll find anywhere in London.

Interestingly, both The Clove Club and Ikoyi were awarded a double Michelin star earlier this year, suggesting that they’re attracting the world’s attention. Three London restaurants which didn’t quite make the cut are Lyle’s, Brat and Kol, which all took spots on the 51-100 list.



This year’s list features a strong overall showing for Spanish and Latin American restaurants, but doesn’t celebrate a single restaurant in India or the Middle East. It also excludes restaurants in Russia, due to the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine. Read on for the full list:



The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022

50. Single Thread, Healdsburg, USA

49. Ikoyi, London

48. Leo, Bogotá

47. Oteque, Rio de Janiero

46. Belcanto, Lisbon

45. Narisawa, Tokyo

44. Le Bernadin, New York City

43. Boragó, Santiago

42. Quique Dacosta, Dénia, Spain

41. La Cime, Osaka

40. Schloss Schauenstein, Furstenau, Switzerland

39. Sorn, Bangkok

38. Jordnær, Copenhagen

37. Fyn, Cape Town

36. Odette, Singapore

35. The Clove Club, London

34. Hisa Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia

33. Atomix, New York City

32. Mayta, Lima

31. Arpège, Paris

30. Florilège, Tokyo

29. St. Hubertus, San Cassiano, Italy

28. Le Clarence, Paris

27. Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Germany

26. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin

25. Frantzén, Stockholm

24. The Chairman, Hong Kong

23. The Jane, Antwerp

22. Septime, Paris

21. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain

20. Den, Tokyo

19. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy

18. Alchemist, Copenhagen



17. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin

16. Elkano, Getaria, Spain

15. Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy

14. Don Julio, Buenos Aires

13. Steirereck, Vienna

12. Uliassi, Italy

11. Maido, Lima

10. Le Calandre, Rubano

9. Quintonil, Mexico City

8. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy

7. A Casa do Porco, Sao Paulo

6. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain

5. Pujol, Mexico City

4. Diverxo, Madrid

3. Disfrutar, Barcelona

2. Central, Lima

1. Geranium, Copenhagen

